10/04/2017: An uphill battle to close the gender gap

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Girls are regularly outperforming boys in the classroom, but why isn’t this translating into better opportunities in the workplace? We speak to Willem Adema, lead author of a new OECD report on the subject, who warns there has been little progress over the past five years. We also explain why Chad in central Africa was included in the latest U.S. travel ban. Then, to the World’s Bank’s latest Asian economic outlook. While the organization is optimistic on the region’s growth outlook, it has stepped up its warning about China’s Great Wall of debt. And finally, Amazon faces a hefty bill from European regulators due to unpaid back taxes.