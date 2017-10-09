10/09/2017 U.S.-Turkey spat takes toll on markets

(Global Edition) From the BBC’s World Service … Turkish stock markets have plunged and the value of the lira has fallen against the dollar after the U.S. and Turkey suspended non-immigrant visa services. We look at the implications of the political tit-for-tat. Then, Liberia heads to the polls in elections tomorrow as candidates bid to revive an economy ravaged by 14 years of war and the Ebola epidemic. We examine the economic outlook for the commodity-rich nation. Also, the price of diamonds is set to soar after one of Africa's largest diamond mining companies announced it is likely to breach the terms of its loans this year. We discuss the implications for Petra Diamonds. Finally, the winner of the 2017 Nobel economics prize has just been announced. We take a quick look at the work of American academic Richard Thaler, who won the prize for his contributions to behavioral economics.