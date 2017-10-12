(Markets Edition) We may get a new Federal Reserve chair soon, according to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. Not on the shortlist: current chair Janet Yellen. Diane Swonk, CEO of DS Economics in Chicago, joined us to discuss who the final contenders are and how the markets might react if they're chosen. Afterwards, we'l look at how two retail workers on opposite sides of the country are coping with America's retail crisis.
10/12/2017: America's retail crisis through the eyes of two workers
By Marketplace • 1 hour ago