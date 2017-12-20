12/20/2017: Maybe they should call it the Food, Drug and Device Administration

Under its new commissioner, Scott Gottlieb, the Food and Drug Administration is collaborating more with companies that make consumer tech that could also become health tech. Think of an Apple Watch that could also tell if your heart rate is dangerously high. So the FDA is working directly with companies like Apple, Fitbit and Samsung to streamline the process for approving health and medical software. Gottlieb is a physician, but he was also a venture capitalist before he took over the FDA in May. He spoke with Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood about his plans for the agency.