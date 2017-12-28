12/28/2017: Recovery efforts in the U.S. Virgin Islands

(U.S. Edition) People have been rushing to pre-pay property taxes in some states before the GOP's new tax bill goes into effect. But the IRS is saying not so fast. We'll chat with Roberton Williams from the Tax Policy Center about what you actually need in order to prepay your taxes. Afterwards, we'll talk with Kenneth Mapp, governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands, about how the territory has been doing in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. He tells us which services are now available, and the work left to repair the power grid, schools and hospitals.