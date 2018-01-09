2018 Indiana State of the State Address

Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 at 7 PM

88.1 WVPE and Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations present Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's second address to a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly.

The Republican governor is expected to reiterate much of the agenda he unveiled in recent weeks – a focus on workforce development, ensuring Hoosiers have the skills necessary for jobs available now and in the future. He’ll also likely talk about efforts to address the state’s ongoing opioid epidemic. And Holcomb may touch on a recent controversy at the Department of Child Services, after former director Mary Beth Bonaventura accused his administration of endangering children.