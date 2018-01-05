4.1 percent is the name of the unemployment rate game

Nela Richardson of Redfin and Sheelah Kolhatkar of The New Yorker join us to talk about this week’s economic and business news. According to the last jobs report of 2017, the unemployment rate held steady at 4.1 percent, signaling that there has been steady economic growth and job creation. Amid the booming stock market however, wages have stagnated, growing only about 2 percent. We also talk about the lowering of the corporate tax rate and what businesses could do with the extra profits. President Donald Trump is hosting congressional Republicans and cabinet members at Camp David this weekend to discuss future legislative priorities, so we look at what those goals may be.