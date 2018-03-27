55: The surveillance economy

Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to testify before Congress about the Cambridge Analytica scandal, but does he get it? Like, really get it? And, crucially, do we? Harvard's Yochai Benkler is on the show today to make us smart about what the data economy hath wrought, and what it means for us as citizens. Plus, one of our listener-experts tells us how advertisers collect data from millions of Facebook users via quizzes — because he's helped them do it.