70: Why is sexual harassment training so bad?

If you work in an office, chances are you've sat through some pretty lame harassment training — videos, click-through programs and materials that might feel straight out of the '90s. For many of us, these trainings are something to squeeze in between real work and groan about at meetings. Not exactly a path to real change in the #MeToo era. Morgan Mercer is dedicated to the idea that effective training must build empathy. Her startup, Vantage Point, uses virtual reality to immerse people in icky work scenarios that they have to navigate in real time. Along with Kai and Molly's conversation with her, we have a big (and for now, secret) announcement. Shh.

Links from today's episode: The song "Das Kapital," the latest drama at Facebook and the FTC's new consumer protection hearings.

