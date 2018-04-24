Absentee primary voting available in Indiana

Early and absentee voting is underway in Indiana.

As of Friday a total of just over a thousand people had voted absentee in Elkhart County. By comparison just over two thousand people voted absentee in 2014, the last primaries in a year without potential presidents on the ballot.

Chris Anderson, the chief deputy clerk of the court in Elkhart County, said the numbers are a bit down, but they expect to have similar totals to 2014.

“It’s a little slow but primaries are usually slower than the general election. It does look like we will be right around where we were at in 2014, which is less than 2016 because 16 was a presidential election.”

Early voting is available through the mail, in person in Goshen at the County Administration Building and in Elkhart at the Lincoln Center and also by travelling board to those who cannot mark their own ballot.

Goshen County Adminstration Building and the Lincoln Center in Elkhart is open for early voting Monday (except May7) 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Saturday April 28 and Saturday May 5, those and two additional locations at the First Brethren Church in Nappanee and the Middlebury City Hall will be open for voting from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Early Voting is available in St. Joseph County at the County-City building in South Bend and at the County Services Annex in Mishawaka. These locations are open Monday through Friday and April 28 and May 5 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All in-person voters, including those voting absentee must show photo-ID.

Also:

LaPorte County Absentee Voting Information

Marshall County Absentee Voting Information

Kosciusko County Absentee Voting Information