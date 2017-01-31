ACA Supporters Rally At Statehouse

The rally at the Indiana Statehouse was part of a national “save my care” bus tour sponsored by proponents of the landmark health-care law.

Former U.S. Rep. Baron Hill voted for the ACA in 2010 and says Republicans who now want to replace the Affordable Care Act, ACA, can’t keep its popular parts without keeping the requirement that everyone buy insurance.

“Pre-existing conditions or whether children can stay on your policy until they’re 26,” says Hill. “But ladies and gentlemen that all goes away if you do away with the mandate and they are going to do away with the mandate and that’s the glue that keeps it together.”

Among the Republican replacement ideas is the health savings account. Dominick Dorsey, the president of the local social justice group Don’t Sleep, says that’s unacceptable.

“So the big plan is to have underpaid, underemployed, underserved individuals pay for their own health coverage when they’re already underinsured,” says Dorsey.

A few dozen people showed their support at the rally. Chair of the Indiana Democratic Party John Zody says this is the way to effect change.

“This is what it’s going to take people continuing to stand up and calling and emailing and text and talking to people in office about why the ACA is important,” Zody says.

The rally ended with a mock funeral procession to U.S. Sen. Todd Young’s office symbolizing the hundreds of Hoosiers the group estimates would die each year if their Medicaid coverage ended.