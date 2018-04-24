Advertisers are not leaving Facebook any time soon

Ads and consumer data are Facebook's financial lifeblood. Yet, after all of the recent controversies and #deletefacebook campaigns, are advertisers concerned that users will abandon the platform for greener — and more reputable — pastures?

"At the end of the day, there's no change," said Sandra Upson, senior editor at Wired magazine. She reported on Facebook's ad economy and found that, hearings or no, advertisers weren't going to quit Facebook, even if the platform fell under more regulatory scrutiny.

"That's where the money is. That's where the users are," said Upson in an interview with Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal. "Advertisers will just adapt and continue as they have been."

