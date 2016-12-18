An Afro Blue Christmas

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 10 PM - 12 AM

Celebrate the return of the sun and the warming of the heart with Paul Winter's 2014 encore Winter Solstice Celebration. On the darkest night of the year, we head back to New York's Cathedral of St. John the Divine to hear The Paul Winter Consort and the glorious Cathedral Pipe Organ. The performance brings traditional holiday favorites and new sounds from around the world with special guests Ivan Lins and Renato Braz. Hosted by John Schaefer