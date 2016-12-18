An Afro Blue Christmas

By Dec 18, 2016

Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, 10 PM

Here's a very special holiday concert with Howard University's premiere vocal ensemble Afro Blue, and special guest pianist Cyrus Chestnut. The a-cappela group performs a variety of holiday songs including African-American spirituals, jazz and pop tunes, and classical repertoire. The joyous celebration includes one of a kind arrangements on traditional holiday songs plus new compositions... music perfect for the holidays and the spirit of Christmas. Hosted by Michele Norris.

Special Programming

Goshen College: A Festival of Carols

Brian Yoder Schlabach / Goshen College

Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, 9 PM

Occasional Shivers

APM

Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, 10 PM

Song Travels: Home for the Holidays

Thursday, Dec. 22, 9 PM

Join Michael Feinstein for an hour of yuletide cheer and music. This edition of Song Travels journeys from Hollywood’s vintage silver screen to New York City’s iconic Birdland club. The Michael Feinstein Big Band performs selections from the classic movie White Christmas, and Feinstein shares rare recordings from some of his favorite performers.

Paul Winter Solstice Celebration (encore)

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 10 PM - 12 AM

Celebrate the return of the sun and the warming of the heart with Paul Winter's 2014 encore Winter Solstice Celebration. On the darkest night of the year, we head back to New York's Cathedral of St. John the Divine to hear The Paul Winter Consort and the glorious Cathedral Pipe Organ. The performance brings traditional holiday favorites and new sounds from around the world with special guests Ivan Lins and Renato Braz. Hosted by John Schaefer