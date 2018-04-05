AMBS Offers One-Course Options to Explore Seminary Study

Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary in Elkhart offers students the opportunity to take up to two courses before being admitted to one of the seminary's degree or certificate programs. There is a limit of one course per term, which are well suited to students who have an interest in exploring seminary studies.

Some of the courses are conducted on campus face to face, while some are completely online and are mediated through an online course management system. There are also Hybrid courses which combine learning on the students time as well as face to face interactions with other students and faculty. Options include Theology and Women's Narrative; Spirituality, Pastoral Care and Healing; Ethics and Practice of Forgiveness. Click here for more information.