APM Reports: Thirsty Planet

Monday, April 24, 2017 at 9 PM

Scientists say most people on Earth will first experience climate change in terms of water — either too much or too little. This documentary explores some of the most pressing water problems and some innovative solutions by visiting two countries where water issues are critical: India and Israel. A vast and ecologically diverse country, India suffers from water problems found across the globe: flooding, drought, pollution, and lack of access by the poor. In Israel, a combination of cutting-edge technology and sweeping government policy has largely solved the nation’s long struggle with water scarcity. But the benefits of abundant water are not shared equally throughout Israel and the West Bank.

Special Programming

Church Music

Monday, April 17, 2017 at 9 PM

We'll Be Here All Night

Monday, April 10, 2017 at 9 PM

“We’ll Be Here All Night: Stories for Passover” is a one-hour Passover-themed special from Tablet Magazine’s National Magazine Award-winning podcast, Vox Tablet, and PRX.

Martin Luther King: Three Landmark Speeches

Peace Talks Radio

Monday, April 3, 2017, 9 PM

Three key speeches of American civil rights leader and Nobel Peace Laureate Dr. Martin Luther King Junior are excerpted and commented on by two leading King scholars.

http://www.goodradioshows.org/peaceTalksL129.htm

Chuck Berry and His Disciples

Monday, March 27, 2017, 9 PM

A music intensive salute to the music of Chuck Berry, who passed away at the age of 90 at his home in Missouri, Saturday, March 18, 2017. Music historian Paul Ingles focuses on the music presenting a lively hour of Berry's best loved tunes played by himself and by artists throughout rock 'n' roll's history who have treasured and emulated his music.

Notes on Spring

Monday, March 20, 2017, 9 PM

Charlie Warren hosts an hour of music and information about the promising resurgence of spring, including rare facts about the featured music and the reasons for springtime warming and rain.

http://www.prx.org/pieces/45202-notes-on-spring-a-seasonal-music-special#description