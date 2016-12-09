Arabesk Palace Provides Mediterranean Experience

Arabesk Palace provides Mediterranean cuisine in an atmosphere designed to create a cultural experience at 1701 N. Ironwood Drive in South Bend. Beautiful tile floors, carved wooden furniture and colorful chandeliers complete the interior of this establishment that is part restaurant and bar, part hookah bar, and part entertainment venue. The business is open Sunday through Wednesday from noon to midnight and Thursday through Saturday from noon to 3a.m.

Throughout the week, Arabesk Palace is a typical casual business lunch spot, with weeknight evenings great for cocktails, craft or micro brews with dinner, and weekends are for an upscale night out. Arabesk Palace caters to those who want to be a part of the Mediterranean experience. Click here to learn more.