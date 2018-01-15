Attorney General Expands Human Trafficking Efforts

Indiana’s Attorney General Curtis Hill will expand operations to better address human trafficking in the state.

The Human Trafficking Investigations Unit will add investigators and attorneys to better catch and prosecute people who engage in sex and labor trafficking in Indiana.

The Attorney General’s Office says human trafficking is one of the fastest growing criminal industries. In a statement, Hill said “victims trapped in this illegal enterprise who are desperate for a better way of life need to know there is help and hope.”

The push includes efforts to increase education and awareness through organizations that work with at-risk individuals and identify signs and risk factors.

In 2016, Indiana reported 178 cases involving victims under 21. Young people who have experienced trauma are more likely to fall victim to traffickers.