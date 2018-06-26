Big tech and other companies decry Supreme Court travel ban ruling

As you’ve been hearing today, the Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump’s travel ban. Five, mostly Muslim-majority countries and two others now have their citizens blocked from entering the U.S., unless they’ve been granted a waiver. This is the third version of his travel ban, and has been in effect while the court examined the case. The Trump administration says this ban will help the security of the United States. Throughout the various versions of the travel ban, many businesses and industries, especially in tech, have vehemently disagreed. Their reaction today is unchanged.

