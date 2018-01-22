Both Sides Of Abortion Debate Organize In Indianapolis

People on both sides of the abortion issue made their voices heard at the Indiana Statehouse today and young Hoosiers were well represented.

Hundreds of pro-life supporters from around the state attended a march and rally event in Indianapolis Monday. While a national rally has been held in Washington for many years, this was the first time the event was organized in Indiana.

Anna Allgaier, regional coordinator for Students for Life of America, says Hoosier youth are pro-life.

“We’re the most pro-life generation since Roe v. Wade,” says Algaier. “Millennials are voting pro-life and lawmakers need to understand that.”

Ryan McFee led a group of teens from Oldenburg Academy and says it’s good for young people to be civically involved.

“Just to allow them to have their voices be heard, great progress is being made,” says McFee.

At the same time, youth groups from Indiana were at the statehouse talking to lawmakers about reproductive rights.

Vice president of Public Policy for Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, Patty Stauffer says these youth tell her education is needed.

“They need access to information and they need access to skill sets that will allow them to be able to articulate concerns, not be afraid of those concerns and know who they can reach out to,” says Stauffer.

This session, Indiana lawmakers are considering a bill that could restrict abortion legislation in a few ways. Senate Bill 340 will be heard by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.