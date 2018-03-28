A Brief History Of Gospel Music, From African Rhythms To 'The Brooklyn Sound'

As Easter and Passover approach, University of Connecticut music professor Robert Stephens joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss the evolution of gospel music, from African rhythms to the Hammond organ that characterizes the popular “Brooklyn sound” in churches today.



Interview Highlights

On how gospels grew out of spirituals

“One of the distinguishing features between the two is that most of the spirituals’ text are based on the Old Testament. There was a strong identification with Moses leading his people out of Egypt, out of bondage. And so that possibly may be one of the reasons. The gospel, on the other hand, is about the good news, about Christ coming again. Much of it is based on the New Testament. There are some other factors, too, that I think are important and one of the things that was not looked upon with great favor during the period of enslavement was the use of instruments. There was this fear that instruments could be used to communicate and inspire uprisings. Drums were actually banned. And that played a critical role in how rhythm developed among African-Americans in the United States. But although the drums were banned, there were surrogates. One of the primary surrogates to create rhythms were hand-clapping and foot-stamping.”



Austin Coleman, Joe Washington Brown and group, “Good Lord (Run Old Jeremiah)” recorded by Alan Lomax, 1934