Buttigieg asks city council for salary for new Public Safety Director

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has requested $105,000 from the city council in the next fiscal year to hire a public safety director for the city. Some public safety officers aren’t keen on the idea.

Buttigieg said the new position would act as a liaison between public safety departments and the mayor’s office, as well as someone who can look at best practices and cost savings.

Some in the law enforcement community, most notably the Fraternal Order of Police in South Bend, are against the position.

Buttigieg said he is working with public safety officers to tailor the position more to their needs.

“If this position doesn’t work for them, then it doesn’t work,” Buttigieg said, “This is part of creating a public safety leadership team that’s going to make this the safest city that it could be and nobody knows more about how to do that than our public safety personnel.”

The FOP have said the position is an extra layer of bureaucracy and having a public safety director would undermine the police and fire chief’s authority. Buttigieg disagrees.

“I think at the end of the day this is going to lead to stronger departments and it’s going to make the chiefs’ jobs easier,” he said, “because it’s a chance to offload some of the policy and political work and allow them to really focus on running their departments.”

The South Bend Police declined to comment for this story. The FOP did not respond to requests for comment.

Buttigieg said if the position and budget are approved hiring would start right away. He said he hopes to have someone in the position come January first.

“What we’re looking for is somebody with a high degree of experience and credibility in public safety but also someone who can kind of ‘zoom-out’ and look at the big picture with us,” Buttigieg said. “I think there are people who fit that bill, that’s part of the reason we’ve created this position and set the salary the way that we have, but obviously those are going to be big shoes to fill in a very visible job.”

The City Council has until October 30th to approve a budget.