Buttigieg Signs Responsible Bidding Ordinance

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg signed an ordinance yesterday passed by the Common Council on April 9th, which defines a “responsible bidder.”



The Responsible Bidding Ordinance is meant to protect taxpayer dollars as well as small businesses by making sure public works projects are completed efficiently and held to a high standard.



The ordinance would help contracts －under 150 thousand dollars on public works projects－ remain fair and achievable to small businesses and experienced bidders, and workers to receive fair wages.



Mayor Buttigieg said the ordinance was something that the city has been working on for a while.



“I really view this as a community effort, there was a lot of leadership on the council,” Buttigieg said, “It was something we’ve been kicking around for a long time, but it took us a while to get it right and make sure that what we came up with really fit South Bend.”



The ordinance enacts penalties for providing false information, including a three year ban on public works bids and fines.