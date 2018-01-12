Can the Olympics be protected from cyberattacks?

As athletes gear up for the Olympics, hackers are working hard, too. An unidentified hacker group tried to take over dozens of computers involved with the upcoming games. While hackers are getting craftier, digital protections for everyone involved in the Olympics need to get more complex and expensive. To take us through it all, Molly Wood, host of Marketplace Tech, joined Marketplace Weekend for a discussion about what happened in South Korea, how Olympics organizers build their own internet and just who's on the hook for protecting it.

Click the audio player above to hear the interview.