Caroline Paul: How Can We Instill Bravery In Girls?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Turning Kids Into Grown-Ups.

About Caroline Paul's TED Talk

Writer and former firefighter Caroline Paul argues that in order to raise confident girls, parents must encourage them to take risks and have the same kinds of adventures boys do.

About Caroline Paul

Before starting her career as a writer, Caroline Paul was part of San Francisco Fire Department's search and rescue team for almost 14 years. She was one of the first women hired by the department. Paul has also competed on the U.S. National Luge Team in trials for the Olympics.

She's the author of several works of fiction and non-fiction. Her latest book is The Gutsy Girl, Escapades for Your Life of Epic Adventure. She studied journalism and documentary film at Stanford University.

