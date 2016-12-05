Celebrate Indiana: The Bicentennial Gala

By Dec 5, 2016

Credit Indiana Public Media

Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, 6 PM

Hoosiers from across the state will celebrate Indiana’s Bicentennial with a look at the state’s past, present, and future on Saturday, December 10th at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

The Bicentennial Gala will feature special guests, performances by Hoosiers, and a celebration of the heritage that makes up the 92 counties in the state.

Highlights from the live event:

  • Remarks from Indiana Governor Mike Pence and First Lady Karen Pence
  • Scenic video vignettes featuring the landscape of Indiana
  • Remarks from Co-Chairs of the Indiana Bicentennial Commission Becky Skillman and Lee Hamilton
  • Performances by Native Hoosier, and singer/songwriter/piano player Jon McLaughlin and others

Indiana Public Broadcasting will bring this celebration into the homes of all Hoosiers via a live web stream on Saturday evening, and by way of a highlights program via all public broadcasting TV and radio stations across the state on Sunday, December 11.

Tags: 
Special Programming

