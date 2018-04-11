CFPB head Mulvaney grilled on Capitol Hill

Across the hallway from Mark Zuckerberg’s second round on Capitol Hill today there was another hearing taking place. This one was not quite so well-attended. Mick Mulvaney was there to be questioned on his role as acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Democrats have been worried that Mulvaney is a little overly-friendly to the industry he’s supposed to regulate. One item that came up is payday lending, the small short-term loans many low-income Americans use, and that tend to come with super high interest rates.