China: How A Superpower Sets Its Agenda

It’s an event that comes around every five years, and it sets the stage for political leadership of the world’s most populous country.

The national congress of China’s Communist Party will convene on October 18, 2017 in Beijing. Chinese president Xi Jinping is likely to secure another five-year term, but there are questions about changing party policies.

China’s economy is closing in on the United States’ in size and while talk of China replacing the U.S. as the world’s largest superpower is still just talk, some experts say more and more nations are looking to China as a viable strategic partner.

We preview the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and ask whether the country’s status in the world will be markedly different by the time the next one rolls around.

Anthony Kuhn, International correspondent based in Beijing, China, NPR

Elizabeth Economy, Senior fellow and director of Asia studies, Council on Foreign Relations; co-author: “By All Means Necessary: How China’s Resource Quest is Changing the World;” author: “The River Runs Black: The Environmental Challenges to China’s Future”

Suisheng Zhao, Director, University of Denver Center for China-US Cooperation

Ji-Young Lee, Assistant professor, American University; author, “China’s Hegemony: Four Hundred Years of East Asian Domination”

