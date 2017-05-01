Monday, April 17, 2017 at 9 PM

Church music is one of the few pure forms of human expression. Just a person, their voice, and the belief that compassion is self-fulfilling and will birth more compassion. Here in a one-hour special we explore the many kinds of church music in America. The culture and the people behind the voices. Who sings and why, and what those songs say about our country. This documentary takes equally from several Christian denominations and is prefect for air around Easter, Christmas, or on any given Sunday.