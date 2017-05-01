Church Music

By Tony Krabill 42 minutes ago

Monday, April 17, 2017 at 9 PM

Church music is one of the few pure forms of human expression. Just a person, their voice, and the belief that compassion is self-fulfilling and will birth more compassion. Here in a one-hour special we explore the many kinds of church music in America. The culture and the people behind the voices. Who sings and why, and what those songs say about our country. This documentary takes equally from several Christian denominations and is prefect for air around Easter, Christmas, or on any given Sunday.

Tags: 
Special Programming

Related Content

Martin Luther King: Three Landmark Speeches

By Mar 31, 2017
Peace Talks Radio

Monday, April 3, 2017, 9 PM

Three key speeches of American civil rights leader and Nobel Peace Laureate Dr. Martin Luther King Junior are excerpted and commented on by two leading King scholars.

http://www.goodradioshows.org/peaceTalksL129.htm

We'll Be Here All Night

By Tony Krabill 48 minutes ago

Monday, April 10, 2017 at 9 PM

“We’ll Be Here All Night: Stories for Passover” is a one-hour Passover-themed special from Tablet Magazine’s National Magazine Award-winning podcast, Vox Tablet, and PRX.

Chuck Berry and His Disciples

By Tony Krabill Mar 20, 2017
Photofest

Monday, March 27, 2017, 9 PM

A music intensive salute to the music of Chuck Berry, who passed away at the age of 90 at his home in Missouri, Saturday, March 18, 2017. Music historian Paul Ingles focuses on the music presenting a lively hour of Berry's best loved tunes played by himself and by artists throughout rock 'n' roll's history who have treasured and emulated his music.

Notes on Spring

By Mar 20, 2017

Monday, March 20, 2017, 9 PM

Charlie Warren hosts an hour of music and information about the promising resurgence of spring, including rare facts about the featured music and the reasons for springtime warming and rain.

http://www.prx.org/pieces/45202-notes-on-spring-a-seasonal-music-special#description

Rocket Girls and Astro-nettes

By Tony Krabill Mar 13, 2017

Monday, March 13, 2017; 9 PM

Women in the ultimate Man’s World – the labs and Shuttle crew cabins of NASA in the 60s and 70s.

http://www.capecosmos.org/