With Comey Out, Acting FBI Director Faces Senate Intel Committee

Updated: 10:24 a.m. ET

Before President Trump fired James Comey on Tuesday, the Senate Intelligence Committee already had planned one of its regular oversight hearings where the leaders of the U.S. intelligence community check in with the panel.

Now committee Chairman Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Vice Chairman Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., will be questioning Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who took over the top law enforcement agency just two days ago. Also joining McCabe are: Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats, CIA Director Michael Pompeo, NSA Director Adm. Michael Rogers and the heads of the Defense Intelligence Agency and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

Burr made clear in his opening statement that he wanted the hearing to be about more than just Russia and underscored there are other global threats of concern.

But Warner underscored minutes later that Comey's absence was atop his mind and that he had plenty of questions for McCabe and the other intel leaders.

"It's hard to avoid the conclusion that the president's decision to remove Director Comey was related to the Russia investigation," Warner said, "and that is truly unacceptable."

