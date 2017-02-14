Committee Approves Language To Study Eliminating Handgun Licenses

A House committee approved an amendment to a gun regulations bill that would create a study committee to investigate eliminating all handgun licenses.

Rep. Jim Lucas (R-Seymour) authored a bill this session to eliminate Indiana’s license requirement to carry a handgun. He believes the right to bear arms is a constitutional guarantee that cannot be restricted – despite the fact that courts have repeatedly upheld modest gun restrictions.

Lucas couldn’t advance his bill, so instead he wants to have a summer study committee debate the issue. He says he wants the committee to look at a number of issues to clear up what he calls “misunderstandings” of his proposal.

“What constitutes who can lawfully carry and who can’t. Also, the rate at which handguns are used in suicides and the rate at which handguns are used in criminal acts,” Lucas says.

House Speaker Rep. Brian Bosma (R-Indianapolis) notes that the law enforcement community opposed Lucas’ original bill.

“They feel that it increases the threat to law enforcement; that gives me grave concern,” Bosma says.

The House Public Policy Committee approved Lucas’ amendment to create the study committee by a party line vote, 7-4.