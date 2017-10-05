Conservative Group Runs Ads To Pressure Donnelly On Tax Reform

A fiscal conservative group will spend more than a million dollars on an advertising campaign to target Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-Ind.) on tax reform.

Americans for Prosperity will launch ads in three states – Indiana, Missouri, and Wisconsin – to put pressure on Democratic senators to back the GOP tax reform effort in Congress.

The 30-second ad, which starts running Friday, emphasizes the need for tax cuts.

“Don’t let Senator Donnelly stand in the way of a simple, fair tax system,” the ad says.

In a video response, Donnelly says the details of tax reform are key and he argues the only plan released so far, from President Trump, lacks many of those details.

“And like most Hoosiers, I’m not going to buy a car before kicking the tires. That’s not standing in the way; that’s just common sense,” Donnelly says.

President Trump himself targeted Donnelly when he unveiled his tax reform plan in Indianapolis earlier this month.

All three of the Democratic senators targeted by the ad campaign are up for reelection next year.