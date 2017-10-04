Consumers opposed to I&M rate hike

Indiana Michigan Power is seeking a nearly 20 percent rate hike that has many consumers up in arms.

Indiana Michigan power is requesting the rate hike to start next July. Customers would see an increase of about $25 per 1,000 kilowatt hours.

People at a public hearing for the proposal Monday night in South Bend were largely opposed to the idea saying I&M has already raised rates too much, makes bad business decisions and should be doing more with renewable energy.

Spokesperson Tracy Warner said I&M wants to use the money to update infrastructure like lines and poles.

“The electric infrastructure is aging and there are some parts of it that actually date back to the thirties and some of it possibly even before that. And so I&M wants to proactively work on systematically replacing some of the infrastructure.”

Warner said I&M also wants to start a four year continuous cycle of vegetation abatement in an effort to reduce outages.

He said the decision is now in the hands of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.

“We have asked the regulatory commission for an increase and the commission could approve it, it could approve part of it or could deny it. Those are among the options.”

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission is required to make a decision on the matter by May.

Two other hearings are scheduled for the proposal. In Fort Wayne on October 10 and Muncie on October 30.