A conversation with IN Senator Joe Donnelly By Michael Linville • 6 minutes ago

Indiana Democratic Senator Joe Donnelly shares his thoughts on the first week of the Trump Presidency and other issues. Listen Listening... / 13:52 WVPE Morning Edition host Michael Linville speaks with Indiana Democratic Senator Joe Donnelly about the first week of the Trump administration and some recent legislative proposals he's put forward. Indiana Democratic Senator Joe Donnelly Tags: Senator Joe DonnellyIndiana politicsDonald Trump