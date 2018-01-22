CoreCivic to Withdraw Detention Center Plans



The private company CoreCivic today announced it will formally withdraw plans to build a multimillion dollar detention center just south of Elkhart.



Elkhart County Commissioner Mike Yoder said company representatives called to let him know about the change in plans late this morning.



“Essentially, we just heard about this, we’re going to take a little bit of time to process and think through this. I think we’re waiting to hear CoreCivic’s reasoning behind this,” Yoder said, “and at this point all we have is a 2-line statement that is being delivered to the plan commission at this point.”



CoreCivic first announced plans to file paperwork for a zoning hearing in November.

The company and its plans for a new facility faced scrutiny from advocacy groups and local governments, with the Mayors and Chambers of Commerce of both Elkhart and Goshen opposing the facility.