Court Protectee Gun Bill Passes Legislature

A controversial piece of gun legislation is heading to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk after it passed through the legislature.

It allows people protected by restraining orders to carry handguns without a license for up to 60 days.

It passed easily in the House, 74 to 26, and in the Senate, 38 to 12. But those opposed argued it would escalate domestic violence situations.

Hoosiers are already allowed to keep firearms at home without a license. Senate sponsor Mark Messmer (D-Princeton) says the bill keeps victims safe outside the home.

“When a person is being stalked, when a person has a protective order, the problem is not in the home,” Messmer says. “This doesn’t move the needle on that issue one inch.”

But opponents including retired police officer and state Rep. Linda Lawson (D-Hammond) argued more guns always make domestic violence situations more deadly.

“I can just hear it right now. Hon. Hey hon. I know what’ll take care of you. A gun! It’s going to make you safer because you have a gun,” Lawson says.

The bill now goes to Gov. Eric Holcomb for his signature after passing both chambers of the legislature.