Democrats Blast Messer, Rokita And GOP For Health Care Vote

The Indiana Democratic Party says a Congressional vote to repeal and replace Obamacare takes health care away from millions just to fulfill a political promise.

The Republican health care bill includes a trillion dollar tax cut – mostly for wealthier Americans – and cuts billions in government spending. And U.S. Rep. Luke Messer (R-Shelbyville), speaking on the House floor, says, most importantly, it repeals Obamacare.

“The bill unshackles American families from the mandates, taxes, and penalties that are costing these families thousands of dollars each year,” Messer says.

But Indianapolis resident Ali Brown says the replacement Messer supports is, in her words, “terrifying.” Brown and her newborn son both have pre-existing conditions as a result of labor complications. And the GOP bill allow states to waive rules that bar insurers from charging higher prices to customers with pre-existing conditions.

“I don’t know how, if our insurance changes because of those pre-existing conditions, we’ll be able to afford it next year,” Brown says.

Indiana Democratic Party Chair John Zody says the bill is a result of Republicans’ misplaced priorities.

“Since January, they’ve governed like their first priority has been tax cuts for the rich and trying to pay for it by taking health care away from working families. That’s not what anybody voted for in November,” Zody says.

And Zody says the health care reform bill is no solution at all.

“Their solution is getting worse. Their solution will throw 24, 26 million people off of health care in 10 years,” Zody says. “Their solution has not been scored by the nonpartisan office who looks at the fiscal impact of these things.”

Zody adds that Messer and fellow Republican Rep. Todd Rokita (R-Brownsburg) – both potential U.S. Senate candidates – will pay for their votes in next year’s election.

See how Indiana’s representatives voted: