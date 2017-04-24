Related Program: 
Despite National Attention, Jon Ossoff Says Georgia 6th District Race Still About Local Issues

By editor 1 hour ago
  • Democratic candidate for Georgia's 6th District Congressional seat Jon Ossoff speaks to supporters during an election-night watch party Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Dunwoody, Ga. (John Bazemore/AP)
The political battle over Georgia’s 6th District could become the most expensive House race in history.

Last week, Democrat Jon Ossoff just missed an outright win in a special election to replace now-Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price. He faces Republican Karen Handle in a June 20 runoff that’s drawn the money and attention of both national parties, and has been called an electoral test for President Trump.

Ossoff (@ossoff) speaks with Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti.

