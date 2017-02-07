DeVos Confirmed As Education Secretary As Pence Breaks Tie

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed school choice advocate Betsy DeVos as Education secretary by the narrowest of margins, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking a 50-50 tie in a historic vote.

Two Republicans joined Democrats in the unsuccessful effort to derail the nomination of the wealthy Republican donor. The Senate historian said Pence’s vote was the first by a vice president to break a tie on a Cabinet nomination.

NPR’s Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) talks with Here & Now‘s Robin Young about the vote, and where Republicans stand in their push to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

With reporting from The Associated Press

