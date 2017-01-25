Donnelly Will Oppose DeVos for Education Secretary

Indiana U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly said he will oppose Betsy DeVos President Trump’s pick for education secretary.

In a video posted Wednesday, Donnelly described DeVos as having a lack of commitment to public education.

"I am concerned she will not prioritize efforts that are important to Hoosier families such as: expanding access to early childhood education, improving our public schools, and empowering student borrowers and reducing federal student loan debt," he said.

DeVos is a prominent Michigan Republican who has garnered wide support from Republicans in Congress, including Indiana’s Luke Messer.

DeVos promoted the expansion of private school vouchers and charter schools through foundations she led. She’s overseen grants and political donations in Indiana and other states.

The American Federation for Children PAC, formerly chaired by DeVos, has given $1.3 million worth of political donations in Indiana mostly focused on efforts to expand vouchers.

Her confirmation hearing is set for Tuesday.