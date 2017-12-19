The economy as seen from Trump's Twitter feed

The president of the United States is famously fond of his Twitter account. He’s tweeted more than 2,300 times since his inauguration, and hundreds of those tweets are about the economy. We dug into the Trump Twitter Archive, a searchable archive created by Boston-based programmer Brendan Brown, to see which economic issues he likes to tweet about most.

The economy was a key message during Donald Trump’s campaign, and on Inauguration Day.

We will bring back our jobs. We will bring back our borders. We will bring back our wealth - and we will bring back our dreams! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2017

And since then, he’s mentioned the economy a total of 417 times.

Of course, repetition — not to mention exclamation points — have become part of the president’s signature style. He’s also fond of this four-letter word.

He likes to tweet out the monthly jobs numbers, and take credit for them, even if unemployment was shrinking just about non-stop well before he vacated Trump Tower for the White House. He’s tweeted about jobs 86 times.

Really great numbers on jobs & the economy! Things are starting to kick in now, and we have just begun! Don't like steel & aluminum dumping! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2017

Great numbers on the economy. All of our work, including the passage of many bills & regulation killing Executive Orders, now kicking in! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2017

And when Trump wants to give a member of Congress a not-so-subtle shove into the administration’s camp or call somebody out for rejecting his policies, Twitter is the tool he relies on to push his legislative agenda.

I feel sure that my friend @RandPaul will come along with the new and great health care program because he knows Obamacare is a disaster! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017

He’s especially big on taxes, which he has tweeted about 138 times.

Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

Need to send a message to a foreign government, or a company on the home turf? Nothing like 280 characters.

Countries charge U.S. companies taxes or tariffs while the U.S. charges them nothing or little.We should charge them SAME as they charge us! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

.@Merck Pharma is a leader in higher & higher drug prices while at the same time taking jobs out of the U.S. Bring jobs back & LOWER PRICES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017

Another favorite economic topic for the president? The markets. Trump loves talking about the markets, almost as much as he loves taking credit for market success. He’s tweeted about the stock market 54 times.

The Dow just broke 24,000 for the first time (another all-time Record). If the Dems had won the Presidential Election, the Market would be down 50% from these levels and Consumer Confidence, which is also at an all-time high, would be “low and glum!” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2017

Looks like another great day for the Stock Market. Consumer Confidence is at Record High. I guess somebody likes me (my policies)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

