Kidde, a manufacturer of smoke detectors, has recalled two popular models. A cap left in during the manufacturing process can keep the alarm from sounding to alert consumers to a fire.

The Elkhart Police Department is encouraging people to check their detectors. A step-by-step of how to do that.

The fire department has also offered to help check the detectors of any city resident. You can ask about that service by calling the Elkhart Fire Department at 574-293-8931.