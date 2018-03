Ever thought of a life without access to Twitter, Facebook or even Google? For years, residents in China have used virtual private networks, or VPNs, to bypass the government's strict regulation on internet usage. Recently however, the Chinese government has announced a crackdown on its citizens' use of VPNs and is closing a lot of the loopholes. Marketplace reporter Jennifer Pak joined Marketplace Weekend host Lizzie O'Leary to explain.

Click the audio player above to hear the full interview.