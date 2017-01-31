EPA target of latest Flint water crisis class-action lawsuit

The latest Flint water crisis lawsuit targets the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The suit was filed Monday in federal court in Detroit.

The lawsuit claims “despite notice of the danger as early as October 2014, the EPA failed to take the mandatory steps to determine that Michigan and Flint authorities were not taking appropriate action to protect the public from toxic water."

The suit also contends the EPA failed to ensure Flint was “in compliance with the requirements of the Safe Drinking Water Act.

The price of those failures would be $722 million, if the attorneys who filed the lawsuit get their way.

This is just one of many lawsuits filed against local, state and federal officials, as well as private contractors.

