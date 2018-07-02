With Fed giving Wells Fargo good marks on its financials, the bank tries to look beyond recent scandals

Wells Fargo has seen its share of bad headlines recently … from news it opened fake accounts, to a payout of $1 billion to settle claims of improper mortgage and auto lending practices. But there was a bright spot for the bank last week when it passed the Federal Reserve’s annual stress test, that measures whether financial institutions have enough capital on hand to make it through the next economic crisis. And the bank is literally trying to write its own headlines … as part of an advertising campaign that highlights its charitable donations and volunteer work by employees. But will all this win over customers?

