Federal Officials Try To Address Criticism Over Where Children Are Being Detained

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

The Trump administration's zero tolerance initiative is under siege. Last week, President Trump abandoned his administration's policy of separating migrant families at the border. And today, Customs and Border Protection says it will no longer refer parents who illegally cross with their children for prosecution. Meantime, federal officials are trying to reassure the public that they're working to unite parents and children.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MARK WEBER: We know where their parents are. We are working as fast as we possibly can to reunify children with sponsors here in the U.S.

KELLY: That was Mark Weber, spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees a network of about a hundred youth shelters around the country.

Weber and federal officials invited the media on a tour of a tent encampment in far West Texas. It holds young migrants who crossed the border illegally with their parents or on their own. NPR's John Burnett was on that tour. He joins me now. Hey, John.

JOHN BURNETT, BYLINE: Hi, Mary Louise.

KELLY: All right, so start with this breaking news today. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan told reporters today that parents who cross the border illegally with their children will no longer be criminally prosecuted. So how do we square that with zero tolerance?

BURNETT: Well, they're basically abandoning what Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced with great fanfare about seven weeks ago. Remember, he said a hundred percent prosecution.

When the president signed this executive order last Wednesday that reversed child separation and told the nation a big never mind, he insisted that Border Patrol would continue to refer every single illegal crossing for prosecution. And then the Justice Department said, ditto. We're going to throw the book at everybody who enters unlawfully.

KELLY: Right. So how do we fit in, then, what Customs and Border Protection is now saying? I mean, are they disobeying a direct order from Washington, or what's happening here?

BURNETT: Well, I spoke to a top official at CBP today, and he told me the agency is overwhelmed. That's the reality on the border. He said that Border Patrol simply doesn't have enough resources to enforce zero tolerance at the moment.

Inside the Border Patrol stations, the holding cells are overcrowded with families and with kids who are awaiting their moms and dads going into court. And then the agents are spending more time processing immigrants than they are guarding the border.

KELLY: So recognition of a chaotic reality on the ground there at the border. And meanwhile, I mentioned there are still something like 2,000 migrant children...

BURNETT: Right.

KELLY: ...Being held in shelters after being separated from their parents at the border. And you got into one of these shelters this morning. Where exactly were you?

BURNETT: Well, I'm in El Paso now on the western tip of Texas. And so 30 miles east of here is a remote wind-blown border crossing called Tornillo, Texas. And that's also where the U.S. government has put its newest emergency shelter for these migrant kids.

There are about 20 sand-colored tents sitting out in the middle of the Chihuahuan Desert about a hundred yards from a steel border fence and the Rio Grande beyond that.

Today, they have 326 migrant kids ages 12 to 17, mostly from Central America. But 23 of those were separated from their parents when they crossed the border illegally. And under the president's now-suspended child separation policy when it was still in effect, they were sent here, and the parents are detained elsewhere waiting to see if their asylum request is accepted.

KELLY: Now journalists have been trying to get inside this tent encampment there in Tornillo. You finally got inside today. What's it like? What are conditions there?

BURNETT: Well, for one thing, it's hot out here in the Chihuahuan Desert. Afternoon temperatures soar to 103 degrees. So they've got some really serious air conditioning units next to every one of these big military-grade tents. There's even a cooling station next to the soccer field, which is made of AstroTurf. So these kids go there and chug Gatorade and sit next to fans. They have the same services I've seen in other HHS-contracted youth shelters - the 24-hour mental health and medical care, individual caseworkers, a mess hall with three hot meals a day.

It's completely self-contained out here in the desert, like a space station. They have their own power, water and Internet. And then they have phones. They have a phone tent with nine operators, so the children are supposed to be able to call family members, either in the U.S. or abroad, to tell them where they are and try to reunite with them.

KELLY: NPR's John Burnett reporting. Thanks a lot, John.

BURNETT: You bet, Mary Louise. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.