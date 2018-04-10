Final 2nd District Democratic Debate before primary in Elkhart Tuesday

By 6 minutes ago

 

The Democratic candidates for Indiana’s second congressional district will debate for the second time tonight. They will be at the Lerner Theatre in Elkhart.

The League of Women Voters and American Democracy project will host this final debate before the primaries. The three active candidates for the Democratic nomination; Mel Hall, Pat Hackett and Yatish Joshi will participate.

The debate was moved to the Lerner Theatre because more people have been coming to the debate events this year than have before.

Elizabeth Bennion is with both organizations. She said the goal is to allow voters a forum to educate themselves about the candidates.

“Debates are an ideal way to do this because people can actually hear what the candidates have to say on real policy issues that matter to voters.”

Tonight’s debate will be broadcast on My Michiana and livestreamed on Facebook. It starts at 6:30. There will be a final meet the candidate event for all offices on the primary ballot on April 24th at the St. Joseph County public library.

The primary elections are on May seventh, absentee ballots are available now and must be received by April 30th to be counted.

 

