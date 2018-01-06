First-Time Democratic Candidates Train To Run Campaigns

More than 200 prospective Democratic candidates from across Indiana packed two conference rooms in Indianapolis to learn how to run a political campaign. The “boot camp” taught campaign finance, communications and canvassing.

The Indiana Democrats and the National Democratic Training Committee provided training to help first-time candidates get their campaigns off the ground.

Poonam Gill is running for Indiana’s 88th House district and says it’s hard to launch a campaign.

“A lot of people have the motivation and vision to run, but to have a competitive campaign, you really have to understand the other nuts and bolts of it,” she says.

Indiana Democratic Party Chairman John Zody says gathering like-minded candidates helps share ideas statewide.

"This is the future of the party, right here today," Zody says. "We've got a lot of new faces, a diverse group of people, and that's exactly what we need."

“This is the future of the party, right here today,” Zody says. “We’ve got a lot of new faces, a diverse group of people, and that’s exactly what we need.”

Indiana is one of seven states the National Democratic Training Committee is providing in-person training.