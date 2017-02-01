First U.S. Senate Challenger Announces Bid Against Donnelly

The first challenger for Joe Donnelly’s 2018 re-election bid has announced his candidacy. Mark Hurt, a Kokomo attorney, says his concerns about U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly’s voting record prompted him to throw his hat in the ring.

At Shapiro’s Deli in Indianapolis, Hurt says he was disappointed in Donnelly’s voting record on the Iranian nuclear agreement and the Affordable Care Act.

“[U.S.] Sen. Donnelly, I don’t believe his voting record represents Indiana – that’s why I’m running in this race,” Hurt says.

Hurt says he supports President Donald Trump’s immigration order and sees it as a “cool-off” period.

“We have seven countries banned for 90 days. I think after 90 days, he’ll be able to put a policy together that will do that balancing act of keeping us safe, but not invading on civil liberties,” Hurt says.

The Republican received his master’s degree in political science from Baylor University, focusing on international studies. Before earning his law degree at Michigan State University, he served as former U.S. Sen. Dan Coats’ senior policy analyst and legislative assistant.

He is currently a part-time deputy prosecuting attorney.