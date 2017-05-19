Fourth Graders Launch Weather Balloon

Fourth Graders from Elkhart’s Ox Bow Elementary launched a weather balloon Friday morning.

Elizabeth King’s high ability fourth grade class has been learning about weather balloons for three months.

“We’ve written letters to various people to let them know that we’re doing this. We had to let airports know and the FAA know and we’ve had some Google hangouts with people from the NOAA to tell us more about weather balloons. We have decided on experiments that we’re sending up.”

“We had chocolate, was one of my experiments,” That’s Julie Reinert, one of the students. “We thought that is was going to lose taste and get all these chemicals inside of it. And we wanted to know if it would taste different when it came back down.”

The balloon launched this morning with the whole school and parents watching.

The kids piled on to buses and are now chasing the balloon. King says she expects it to land before five tonight.

You can track the balloon here.