Fresh Air Weekend: Fighting Alzheimer's Disease; The Golden Age Of Sunday Comics

Neuroscientist Predicts 'Much Better Treatment' For Alzheimer's Is 10 Years Away: "Just the last few years alone have seen some serious breakthroughs in Alzheimer's research," Joseph Jebelli says. His new book is The Pursuit of Memory.

Singer-Songwriter Curtis Harding Drops His Guard On 'Face Your Fear': The Atlanta-based musician blends contrasting pop genres on his second album. Rock critic Ken Tucker says Face Your Fear reveals Harding's deep knowledge of R&B.

'Cartoon County' Looks Back At The Golden Age Of Sunday Comics: Vanity Fair editor-at-large Cullen Murphy grew up the son of a cartoonist. His father, John Cullen Murphy, drew the popular Prince Valiant strip, which Murphy eventually wrote for 14 years.

